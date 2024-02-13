Jordan Groshans is headed back to the American League East.

The New York Yankees claimed the infielder off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees designated LHP Matt Krook for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 13, 2024

Groshans, 24, was originally taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Magnolia High School in his hometown of Magnolia, TX.

He was traded to the Miami Marlins in 2022 in exchange for relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop. He appeared in 17 games for the team in 2022, batting .262 with a home run and three runs batted in in 61 at-bats.

Groshans spent last season with the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

