ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole struck out 10 batters in a Triple-A game Friday night, potentially the final step before he returns from an elbow injury and joins New York’s rotation for the first time this season.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed just two hits and an unearned run over 4 1/3 sharp innings for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Rochester, a Washington Nationals affiliate.

He threw 46 of his 70 pitches for strikes and did not issue a walk.

It was the third minor league rehabilitation start for Cole — the first two came with Double-A Somerset. The right-hander could make his season debut for the Yankees next Wednesday or Thursday at home against Baltimore.

The 33-year-old Cole made his only spring training start on March 1, then was diagnosed with nerve inflammation and edema and told to rest. He began throwing bullpens on May 4 and made his first rehab start for Somerset on June 4.

Cole gave up a double in the first inning Friday and an unearned run on a single in the fourth. He opened by striking out the first, third and fourth Rochester batters he faced.

He added a strikeout in the second inning and struck out the side in the third and fourth. He opened the fifth inning with his 10th strikeout before being lifted.

Cole pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball Sunday for Somerset, allowing two hits, striking out four and walking one against Hartford in a game in which he retired his first eight batters. In that outing, he threw 44 of 57 pitches for strikes at Bridgewater Township, New Jersey.

Cole threw 45 pitches over 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the Patriots on June 4.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb