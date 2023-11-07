The New York Yankees are turning to a familiar face for a new hitting coach.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the team has offered the job to James Rowson.

The team is in need of a new hitting coach after Sean Casey declined to return in 2024 after replacing the fired Dillon Lawson in July.

Rowson, 47, previously spent eights seasons as the Yankees' minor-league hitting coordinator over two stints. He also served as hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. He served as bench coach of the Miami Marlins for three seasons under Don Mattingly.

Most recently, Rowson was the assistant hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers in 2023.

Sherman notes that the expectation is Rowson will accept the position.