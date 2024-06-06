NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Juan Soto was removed from Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Twins with left forearm discomfort.

Soto was lifted to start the top of the sixth inning when play resumed following a 56-minute rain delay. Aaron Judge moved from left field to Soto's spot in right, and Alex Verdugo came off the bench to play left.

Soto, who throws and bats left-handed, was 0 for 1 with two walks. He has started all 64 games in his first season with New York after being acquired from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade last December.

The three-time All-Star is batting .318 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs.

