NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Jon Berti homered into Yankee Stadium’s right field short porch, and New York extended its winning streak to seven by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Judge’s homer was his 13th this season and seventh in 13 games. Eight of his last nine hits have been for extra bases.

Carlos Rodón (5-2) won his third straight start for New York, an AL-best 33-15. The Yankees have won 13 of 15 and are on their longest winning streak since Sept. 18-25, 2022. The Yankees swept their fourth series, matching last year’s total.

Chicago, an AL-worst 14-33, has been swept seven times. The White Sox wasted a 2-0 lead and dropped to a major league-worst 4-19 on the road.

“We just got outhomered,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. “You got to put the ball in the seats in this ballpark.”

New York’s Nos. 5-9 batters — Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and Berti — were 7 for 15 with five RBIs.

“Just contributions from everyone, the whole roster is contributing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Trevino hit a tying, two-run single in the second after picking off Zach Remillard at third to end the top half as the Yankees appealed a call that Martín Maldonado had checked his swing on an 0-2 pitch.

Berti put the Yankees ahead 5-2 with a three-run homer in the fourth against Chris Flexen (2-4), an opposite-field drive on a cutter into the first row of the right-center field seats above the former auxiliary scoreboard. The 366-foot drive was Berti’s first since the Yankees acquired him from Miami late in spring training and would have been a home run only at Yankee Stadium and at Cincinnati, according to Statcast.

“It felt good off the bat but I didn’t know if I got enough of it,” Berti said. “Fortunately it had enough. I think it might have been an out in Miami, obviously, so it’s a lot more fun.”

Judge followed a walk to Juan Soto in the fifth by lining a first pitch from Flexen into the first row. The 339-foot shot would not have been a homer at any other big league ballpark, according to Statcast.

“I said it to him a few minutes later, ’I think you’re the only person who can hit a ball like that,'" Boone said. “He held the ground so well, so he had some power behind it but I did think it was going to go and, yeah, I mean, pretty impressive.”

Rodón (5-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings against the team that selected him third overall in the 2014 amateur draft. He struck out six and walked two.

Clay Holmes got final two outs on four pitches after Michael Tonkin put two on in the ninth.

“My goal was just to out there and go as long as I could,” said Rodón, whom Boone said was feeling ill in the days leading to the start,

New York starters have allowed five runs and pitched at least six innings in the last seven starts, marking the third time in team history Yankee starters allowed five runs or fewer in a seven-game span.

Corey Julks hit his first home run this season and Remillard had an RBI triple as the White Sox were held to two runs or fewer for the 24th time this season. Julks made a leaping catch at the left-field wall, robbing Trevino of a home run in the sixth.

Flexen (2-4) allowed seven runs and eight hits in four-plus innings. It was the 16th time in 22 games a Chicago starter did not pitch five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF Bryan Ramos, who was placed on the injured list Wednesday, is expected to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu had an RBI single, walked three times, scored twice and played five innings in the field in a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. The two-time batting champion will play consecutive games Tuesday and Wednesday and three in a row next weekend. LeMahieu has been sidelined since breaking his right foot March 16 on a foul ball in spring training. ... RHP Tommy Kahnle (shoulder inflammation) struck out two and threw 10 pitches in his third rehab outing for Somerset and fifth overall. He is likely to be activated Wednesday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (4-0, 2.60 ERA) opposes LHP Jose Berríos (4-3, 2.82) in the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Monday.

Yankees: RHP Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.33) opposes Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.07) in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.

