MIAMI (AP) — Nick Senzel homered twice and drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals erased an early seven-run deficit to beat the reeling Miami Marlins 12-9 on Sunday.

Trey Lipscomb had three hits while Alex Call reached base five times on two singles, two walks and a hit by pitch for the Nationals.

The Marlins lost their sixth straight and fell to an NL worst 6-23. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his second grand slam homer of the season for Miami, which is 2-14 at home.

It was the second consecutive game the Nationals scored double digit runs in the series after their 11-4 win on Saturday.

Down 7-0, Washington narrowed the deficit with a five-run fourth off Marlins starter Ryan Weathers. Jacob Young hit an RBI double and scored on CJ Abrams’two-run double. Senzel then connected with a two-run shot.

Senzel put Washington ahead 9-7 with a three-run drive off reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) in the fifth. The 411-foot shot over the wall in center was Senzel’s fifth of the season.

The Nationals padded their lead in the sixth, when Ildamero Vargas raced home on the front end of a successful double steal.

Derek Law (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief. He lost his first two decisions before getting the win in Friday’s series opener. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Weathers allowed six runs and five hits in four-plus innings. The left-hander walked three and hit three batters.

Miami hit around in a six-run first against Washington starter Patrick Corbin. Chisholm’s blast made it 4-0, Dane Myers and Vidal Brujan hit consecutive triples and Nick Fortes capped the early outburst with an RBI single.

Corbin gave up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (left hamstring strain) has increased his running activities with the anticipation of beginning rehab games soon. ... INF-OF Jake Alu cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Rochester.

Marlins: Placed OF Avisaíl García (left hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Myers from Triple-A Jacksonville. The club also selected the contract of RHP Emmanuel Ramírez from Jacksonville and designated LHP Kent Emanuel for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Irvin (1-2, 4.55) will start the series finale for the Nationals on Monday, while the Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (0-3, 4.10).

___

