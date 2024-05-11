MIAMI (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber sat out his first game of the season Saturday because of back soreness.

Schwarber first experienced discomfort when he ran to third base on J.T. Realmuto’s fourth-inning double in Philadelphia’s 8-2 series opening win against the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

“Better but he’s still a bit tight. We’re being cautious,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday. “We’re going to take it day by day. When he’s ready, we’ll go.”

Thomson said he does not anticipate a lengthy absence.

The 31-year-old Schwarber is batting .217 with nine homers and 25 RBIs, helping Philadelphia to a major league-best 27-12 record entering Saturday. Since joining the Phillies in 2022, Schwarber has hit 102 homers.



