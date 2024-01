PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have signed left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard to a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old Allard pitched in just four games last season for Atlanta. He spent four seasons with Texas and is 9-24 with a 6.10 ERA and one save over parts of six major league seasons with the Braves and Rangers.

