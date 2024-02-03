The Tampa Bay Rays and right-handed relief pitcher Phil Maton are reportedly finalizing a contract, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

RHP Phil Maton is finalizing a deal with the Rays, per source. Maton had a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances for the Astros in 2023. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 3, 2024

The 30-year-old had a career season in 2023 with the Houston Astros, posting a 4-3 record with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.121 WHIP in 66 innings pitched over 68 appearances. Maton also recorded 74 strikeouts.

Maton has a career 4.25 ERA and 398 strikeouts over 347 innings pitched with the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and Astros.