CINCINNATI (AP) — Rece Hinds homered and doubled in his major league debut, Andrew Abbott pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Monday night.

All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz had an RBI double and scored twice. He also stole two bases in the first inning, giving him 45 this season to pass Billy Hamilton for the most in Reds history before the All-Star break.

Hinds was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Louisville, where he was hitting .216 with 13 homers and 126 strikeouts in 77 games. He was retired on a diving stop by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar in his first at-bat, then doubled in the fifth and launched a 449-foot homer against Tyler Kinley leading off the eighth.

Hinds also made a sliding catch in right field.

Abbott (9-6) retired his first nine batters with five strikeouts, setting the tone for an outstanding outing. He struck out eight and walked two.

Two relievers finished the four-hitter.

On the one-year anniversary of De La Cruz stealing second, third and home in Milwaukee, he almost repeated the feat. But after swiping second and third in the first inning, he was thrown out trying to steal home by second baseman Brendan Rodgers.

After Rockies starter Ryan Feltner threw a pitch in the fourth, the return toss from catcher Elias Díaz deflected off Feltner's glove, allowing Jeimer Candelario to score from third to put Reds ahead 2-0. Díaz was charged with an error.

Feltner (1-8) pitched seven innings and left trailing 2-0. The Rockies have scored 15 runs in their past seven games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (bruised left rib) took batting practice and played catch. He is projected to return after the All-Star break.

Reds: OF Stuart Fairchild (spine disc injury) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday. Hinds and RHP Yosver Zulueta were recalled from Louisville, and RHP Graham Ashcraft was optioned to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (8-3, 2.96 ERA) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list to make his 13th start of the season Tuesday night. RHP Cal Quantrill (6-6, 3.77) goes for the Rockies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb