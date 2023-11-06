Charlie Morton is staying with the Atlanta Braves after all.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team is picking up the $20 million option on the two-time All-Star righty.

Atlanta is exercising its $20 million option on right-hander Charlie Morton, sources tell ESPN. There was significant discussion within the organization about declining it, but ultimately the Braves decided to bring back Morton, who is beloved in Atlanta, for another season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

Passan notes there was debate within the organization over whether or not to pick it up.

Morton, 39, made 30 starts for the National League East champions in 2023, his fifth season with the team over two stints. He was 14-12 with an earned run average of 3.64 and a 1.427 WHIP over 163.1 innings pitched.

A native of Flemington, NJ, Morton is a veteran of 353 games over 16 MLB seasons with the Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

For his career, Morton is 130-113 with a 4.00 ERA and 1.305 WHIP over 1,960.1 IP.

Morton has won two World Series titles.