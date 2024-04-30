The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up Canadian infielder Tyler Black to make his major-league debut, per multiple reports.

Black, 23, has played every spot in the infield for the Brewers in the minors, with most of his time coming at second and third base. He is MLB Pipeline's No. 42 overall prospect.

Per MLB Pipeline, Black's unusual defensive profile - including below-average arm strength - has prevented him from sticking to one spot in the field.

The Toronto native has hit .303 with five home runs and a .919 on base plus slugging in 25 games with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds this season.

Black was drafted with the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Entry Draft after playing college ball at Wright State.