The Los Angeles Angels are hiring Ron Washington as their next manager, according to multiple reports.

Washington is the former manager of the Texas Rangers and spent last season as the third base coach of the Atlanta Braves.

Washington, the former manager of the Texas Rangers and beloved longtime coach now with Atlanta, gets another shot with the Angels. @JonHeyman was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 8, 2023

Washington, 71, spent eight seasons as manager of the Rangers, leading the club to a 664-611 record and two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. He resigned in 2014, citing personal reasons.

Washington returned to coaching in 2015 as the Oakland Athletics infield coach. He moved to Atlanta as their new third-base coach following the hiring on Brian Snitker in 2016. He won his first World Series title in 2021.

The Angels finished last season with a 73-89 record and fourth place in the AL West. The club has not made the playoffs since 2015, tied for the longest drought in MLB, and just once since 2009.

The team announced in early October that Phil Nevin would not return as manager of the club.