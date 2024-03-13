Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams is expected to miss around three months due to two stress fractures in his back, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Milwaukee Brewers star closer Devin Williams has two stress fractures in his back and is expected to miss around three months, sources tell ESPN. Williams pitched through back soreness in September, but it returned earlier this spring. He'll rehab and should return by midseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2024

According to Passan, Williams pitched through soreness in September that returned in the spring.

He was diagnosed with pars fractures on both sides of his T12 vertebra and will be shut down for six weeks, before rehabbing for six weeks, according to the report.

Williams appeared in 61 games last season for the Brewers and picked up 36 saves with an 8-3 record and a 1.53 ERA in 58.2 innings pitched.

The 29-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Brewers.

Williams is a two-time All-Star and has 54 career saves and a 1.89 career ERA.