The Toronto Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with catcher Danny Jansen on a one-year, $5.2 million contract, Robert Murray of FanSided reports.

Jansen is currently eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old had a .228 batting average last season with a career-high 17 home runs and 53 RBI while appearing in 86 games.

Jansen is entering his seventh season with the Blue Jays after being selected by the team in the 16th round of the 2013 draft.

He has a career average of .224 with 65 home runs and 196 RBI over 409 MLB games.