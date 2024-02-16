The Toronto Blue Jays have signed slugging first baseman Daniel Vogelbach to a minor-league deal with an invite to major-league camp, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Vogelbach, 31, played 104 games with the New York Mets in 2023, appearing solely as a designated hitter. He hit .233 with 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in.

Vogelbach made a brief stop with the Blue Jays in the 2020 season, when he made five plate appearances in two games. In his eight-year career, he's played with the Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays, Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 571 career MLB games, the Orlando, Flor. native has hit .220 with 80 HR and 238 RBI. He was an All-Star with the Mariners in 2019.