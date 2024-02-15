Rob Manfred's time in the commissioner's office has an end date.

The Major League Baseball head confirmed on Thursday that he will step down at the end of his current contract on Jan. 25, 2029.

Rob Manfred said his tenure as Major League Baseball commissioner will end in early 2029. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 15, 2024

Manfred, 65, is set to embark on his 10th season as commissioner and is set to make his exit after his 14th season.

A native of Rome, NY, Manfred succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2015 after two years as the league's chief operating officer.

Manfred first joined Major League Baseball on a full-time basis in 1998.

