Scoreboard

Reports: Padres sign KBO reliever Go

Published

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with relief pitcher Woo Suk Go, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old joins the Padres after seven seasons with the LG Twins in the Korea Baseball Organization. 

Go appeared in 44 games last season, pitching to a 3.68 ERA with 15 saves and 59 strikeouts in 44.0 innings. The season before, he had 42 saves and a 1.48 ERA.

In 354 KBO games across seven seasons, Go owns a 3.18 ERA with 401 punchouts in 368.1 innings pitched.