The San Diego Padres have agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with relief pitcher Woo Suk Go, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old joins the Padres after seven seasons with the LG Twins in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Woo Suk Go has agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Padres, per source. @Joelsherman1 was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 3, 2024

Go appeared in 44 games last season, pitching to a 3.68 ERA with 15 saves and 59 strikeouts in 44.0 innings. The season before, he had 42 saves and a 1.48 ERA.

In 354 KBO games across seven seasons, Go owns a 3.18 ERA with 401 punchouts in 368.1 innings pitched.