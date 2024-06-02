BALTIMORE (AP) — Jose Siri hit a two-run double in the eighth to put Tampa Bay ahead, Garrett Cleavinger escaped the bottom of the inning thanks to a bases-loaded double play, and the Rays avoided a sweep with a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Gunnar Henderson hit his sixth leadoff homer of the season for the Orioles, who led 3-0 in the fourth before Tampa Bay's comeback. With the score 3-2, Dillon Tate (2-1) allowed two straight singles to start the eighth and then fell behind in the count against Siri, who was squaring around to bunt. Siri finally swung away at a 3-1 pitch and drove it to right-center field to put Tampa Bay on top.

Shawn Armstrong (2-1) won in relief, but Cleavinger nearly gave up the lead. With a man on first and one out, he walked Henderson — the Baltimore shortstop reached in all five of his plate appearances — and then allowed a single to left by Adley Rutschman.

Ramón Urías was held at third on that sharp hit, leaving the bases loaded, and then Ryan Mountcastle hit a roller to third on the first pitch.

Pete Fairbanks worked a slightly less stressful ninth, allowing one hit before securing his sixth save in seven chances.

José Caballero went deep for Tampa Bay in the seventh.

The Rays are 12-4 in one-run games this season and 21-9 in games decided by two or fewer.

Henderson leads the majors this year in leadoff homers with one more than Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber. The major league record for a season is 13 by Alfonso Soriano in 2003. Baltimore's Brady Anderson once held that mark after he hit 12 during his 50-homer campaign in 1996.

After giving the Orioles a 1-0 lead, Henderson singled in the third and scored on Anthony Santander's single. Rutschman's RBI single in the fourth made it 3-0.

Yandy Díaz hit a sacrifice fly for the Rays in the fifth.

Cole Irvin allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings for the Orioles. Tampa Bay starter Zack Littell permitted three runs and 11 hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Caballero appeared hurt when he made a diving attempt at shortstop on Jorge Mateo's infield single in the second. He was very slow getting up and seemed to be stretching out his waist area, but he stayed in the game and ended up scoring two runs.

Orioles: Mateo exited for a pinch hitter in the fourth. It was not immediately clear why. ... Urías, Mateo's replacement in the batting order, was shaken up after being hit on the left foot by a pitch in the eighth. With the team suddenly low on infielders, he stayed in.

UP NEXT

Rays: After an off day Monday, Tampa Bay sends Ryan Pepiot (3-2) to the mound Tuesday night at Miami against Jesús Luzardo (2-2).

Orioles: Baltimore starts Grayson Rodriguez (5-2) at Toronto on Monday night against Kevin Gausman (4-3).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb