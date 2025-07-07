Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah is throwing two simulated innings Tuesday in Florida, manager John Schneider told reporters Monday via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Schneider added that after Tuesday's session, Manoah will either throw one more live session, or progress to his first rehab game.

From there, Schneider said, Manoah will go through a full Spring Training-style ramp-up in order to potentially join the Blue Jays late in the season.

Manoah had Tommy John surgery in June of last year and was originally slated to miss anywhere from between 12 to 14 months.

The 27-year-old was 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts before going down. His last start came on May 29 in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Through four seasons with the Blue Jays, the Homestead, Fla., native owns a 3.34 ERA with 412 strikeouts in 420.0 innings pitched. He was an All-Star in 2022 and also finished third in American League Cy Young voting that season but struggled mightily in 2023 before having his attempt at a bounce-back season in 2024 cut short.

Manoah was selected by Toronto in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of West Virginia and made his debut with the team in May of 2021.

The Blue Jays (52-38) enter play Monday winners of eight straight and lead the American League East division by three games. They will begin a three-game series in Chicago Monday night against the White Sox, who own the worst record in the American League at 30-60.