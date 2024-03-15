Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen has incurred a fracture of the pisiform bone in his right wrist, manager John Schneider revealed on Friday.

The injury will keep the 28-year-old backstop out for two weeks.

The #BlueJays expect Jansen to miss “a couple of weeks” and he has a follow-up appointment with a doctor today.



Jansen’s history of hand issues continues. Difficult blow for one of the most important hitters in this lineup, but Schneider hopes for a quick return. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 15, 2024

This is the latest in a series of hand-related injuries for the Elmhurst, IL native who is set to head into his seventh big league season.

Jansen has not played in more than 100 games since 2019.

In 86 games a season ago, Jansen batted .228 with 17 home runs, 53 runs batted in and an OPS of .786.

With Jansen out of the lineup, 2022 American League All-Star Alejandro Kirk is expected to shoulder the load behind the plate.

The Blue Jays open their 2024 season on Mar. 28 against the Tampa Bay Rays.