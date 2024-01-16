The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

The 28-year-old played in 11 games with the Colorado Rockies and 38 games with their Triple-A affiliate last season. Serven has appeared in 73 games with the Rockies over two seasons, slashing .195/.248/.314 with six home runs, and 17 RBI.

The Pal Desert, CA., native was selected by the Rockies in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.