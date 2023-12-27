The Toronto Blue Jays and utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa are in agreement on a two-year contract, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

Multiple reports indicate the deal is for $15 million and can rise to $16 million with incentives. The agreement is also pending a physcial.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and #BlueJays are in agreement on two-year deal pending physical, per source.

Bench piece utility guy heading into his age-29 season gives them a glove-first option at just about every spot on the diamond. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) December 27, 2023

Kiner-Falefa, who will turn 29 in March, has spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees, hitting .242 with six home runs and 37 RBIs over 113 games in 2023. He also had a .306 on-base percentage and a .340 slugging percentage.

Over 647 career games and six seasons with the Texas Rangers and Yankees, the native of Honolulu has a .261 average with 26 homers and 203 RBIs.

Jays busy post-Christmas

The Blue Jays also agreed to a deal to bring back outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on Tuesday as multiple reports have him returning to the Jays on a one-year, $10.5 million deal.

Kiermaier, 33, hit .265 with eight home runs and 58 runs scored for the Blue Jays in 2023.

The longtime Tampa Bay Rays outfielder earned his fourth Gold Glove last season for his efforts in centre field.