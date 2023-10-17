Toronto Blue Jays vice president, baseball strategy James Click is drawing interest from the Boston Red Sox for their chief baseball officer job, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom after four seasons on Sept. 14.

Jays exec James Click, the former Astros GM, is another being considered for the Red Sox top job — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 17, 2023

Click, 45, joined the Blue Jays in February and worked under Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins.

Click spent years seasons as general manager of the Houston Astros (2020-22) and led the team to a 2022 World Series Championship. He previously spent 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, becoming their vice president of baseball operations in 2017.

The Red Sox finished the 2023 season at 78-84 for the second straight season, missing the playoffs.