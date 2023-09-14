The Boston Red Sox announced the dismissal of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday.

Bloom, 40, joined the team in 2019 after 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays where began as an intern and was promoted to vice president of baseball operations by 2016.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

The team also announced that general manager Brian O'Halloran has been offered a new senior leadership role and will lead baseball operations in the interim.

The Red Sox say a search for Bloom's successor will begin immediately.

The team will hold a press conference later on Thursday.

More to come.