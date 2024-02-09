The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez on a five-year, $32 million contract, the team announced on Friday.

“Yariel brings a diverse arsenal, impressive athleticism, and ability to get swing and miss to our team,” said Ross Atkins, EVP of Baseball Operations & General Manager. “He adds starting depth to our pitching group and has a chance to impact our Major League team in multiple roles. We’re excited to welcome Yariel to the Blue Jays and look forward to seeing him on the mound in spring.”

The 26-year-old pitched for the Chunichi Dragons of the Nippon Baseball League in 2022, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 56 appearances, winning the league's Most Valuable Setup Man award. The Camaguey, Cuba native went 10-10 with a 3.03 ERA in three years with the club.

The righty pitched to a 3.30 ERA in 91 games (72 starts) over six years in the Cuban National Series. Rodriguez made two starts for Cuba at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, allowing two runs and striking out 10 over 7.1 innings.

The team designated INF Otto Lopez for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster.