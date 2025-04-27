Outfielder Jonatan Clase has been appointed from Triple-A Buffalo as the 27th man for both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays announced.

Clase, 22, was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last July and has yet to make an appearance at the major league level this season.

In seven appearances with the Blue Jays in 2024, Clase batted .350 with one home run and two RBI.

The Blue Jays also announced that right-hander Ryan Burr has been transferred to the 60-day injured list as he is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.

Saturday's game was postponed due to rain.

Scherzer on the mend?

Max Scherzer, who exited his debut start with the Blue Jays on March 29 due to a thumb injury, was seen throwing on the field prior to Sunday's contest in New York.

This follows a session on Friday in which Scherzer threw 27 pitches off the mound.

“It wasn’t max effort by any means, but he threw all of his pitches,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday.

"He spun a few breaking balls in there and I think just a good step in the right direction.”

Scherzer, 40, signed a one-year deal for a reported $15.5 million in January.