Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and will be active against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced.

Kiermaier had been dealing with left hip flexor inflammation, the team said.

The Fort Wayne, Ind., native is batting .193 with three RBI in 22 games this season, his second with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays also announced outfielder Nathan Lukes has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto fell 9-3 to the Nationals in the series opener on Friday.

Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Blue Jays on Saturday.