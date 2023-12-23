The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Paolo Espino have agreed to a deal, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Paolo Espino, RHP, to the Blue Jays. Former Nat. Espino is a client of the MAS+ Agency. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2023

Espino, 36, has spent the previous four seasons with the Washington Nationals. He only made three big league appearances last season, recording a 24.75 ERA in 4.0 innings.

In five big league seasons, the Panama City native has a 5.01 ERA with 214 strikeouts in 257.0 innings pitched in 94 appearances.

Espino also had short stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers in 2017.