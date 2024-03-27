Toronto Blue Jays relief pitchers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will start the 2024 season on the injured reserve, manager John Schneider confirmed on Wednesday.

John Schneider says they still haven’t decided on a day for Kevin Gausman, it’ll either be Sunday or Monday.

Romano, Swanson, Manoah all likely to land on IL tomorrow, per the manager.

Wes Parsons has made the roster.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 27, 2024

Starting pitcher Alek Manoah is also likely to start on the IL.

Romano is battling right elbow inflammation while Swanson has right forearm tightness.

Romano, 30, pitched in 59 games last season, recording 36 saves and a 2.90 earned runs average. Swanson, 30, made 69 appearances and saved four games with a 2.97 ERA.

The Jays begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Schneider said team is still working through whether Gausman will start on Sunday vs Rays or Monday vs Astros. Berríos, Bassitt and Kikuchi have the first three starts #BlueJays — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) March 27, 2024

With the injuries to Romano and Swanson, Wes Parsons and Nate Pearson have made the Opening Day roster while Zach Pop and Yariel Rodriguez were optioned to Triple A-Buffalo.

Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman will get his first start of the season either Sunday against the Rays or on Monday against the Houston Astros.