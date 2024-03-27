Blue Jays pitchers Romano, Swanson, Manoah likely to start season on IL
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitchers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson will start the 2024 season on the injured reserve, manager John Schneider confirmed on Wednesday.
Starting pitcher Alek Manoah is also likely to start on the IL.
Romano is battling right elbow inflammation while Swanson has right forearm tightness.
Romano, 30, pitched in 59 games last season, recording 36 saves and a 2.90 earned runs average. Swanson, 30, made 69 appearances and saved four games with a 2.97 ERA.
The Jays begin a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
With the injuries to Romano and Swanson, Wes Parsons and Nate Pearson have made the Opening Day roster while Zach Pop and Yariel Rodriguez were optioned to Triple A-Buffalo.
Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman will get his first start of the season either Sunday against the Rays or on Monday against the Houston Astros.