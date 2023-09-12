The Toronto Blue Jays placed Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list with lumbar spine muscle spasms, the team announced on Tuesday.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 1B Brandon Belt (lumbar spine muscle spasms) placed on 10-day IL



🔹 OF Nathan Lukes recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight pic.twitter.com/WYZcGnVvO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 12, 2023

The 35-year-old Belt exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Texas Rangers early after experiencing back discomfort. Prior to the game, Belt had been out of the lineup since Sept. 2 also dealing with a virus.

Belt previously spent time on the IL in June with a hamstring injury.

A native of Nacogdoches, TX, Belt is in his first season with the team after spending the first 12 years of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

Belt was hitting .251 with 16 home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS of .839 in 97 games this season.

Lukes, 28, made his big league debut earlier this season. In 28 games with the Jays in 2023, Lukes batted .200 with five hits, two RBI and an OPS of .620.

The Jays continue their four-game set with the Rangers on Tuesday night.