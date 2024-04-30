Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with Thoracic Spine Inflammation, it was announced Tuesday.

Canadian Zach Pop was recalled from Triple-A and will be active for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Rodriguez started Monday night's game, allowing three runs -- two earned -- in 3.2 innings, throwing 82 pitches. He allowed six hits and three walks while striking out one.

The 27-year-old Cuban has started four games so far this season, posting a 4.11 ERA with 16 punchouts in 15.1 innings.

Pop, 27, had a 6.59 ERA in 15 appearances for the Jays last season, his second with the team after coming over in a deal with the Miami Marlins the year before.

The Brampton, Ont., native has a 1.86 ERA in nine appearances so far this season with Triple-A Buffalo.