Toronto Blue Jays prospect Landen Maroudis is seeking opinions on his right elbow, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Maroudis, 19, last appeared for Single-A Dunedin on April 21 and left the game after two and a third innings pitched with an apparent injury right arm injury.

The 6-foot-3 righty was drafted by the Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft and was ranked No. 12 on Mitchell's top 50 Blue Jays prospects in January.

This is Maroudis' first season in the Blue Jays organization and he has a 1-0 record with a 0.84 earned-run average in 10.2 innings over three appearances in Dunedin.

Toronto's pitching prospects have been plagued with injuries recently with Ricky Tiedemann being diagnosed with ulnar nerve inflammation and Brandon Barriera requiring a hybrid Tommy John surgery.