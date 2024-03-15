Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Ricky Tiedemann allowed two runs in 2.1 innings in his second start of the spring Friday afternoon.

The 21-year-old allowed three hits and one walk while striking out one and throwing 38 pitches against the Detroit Tigers in Dunedin. Tiedemann's fastball sat between 95 and 97 MPH during the outing.

Tiedemann made his spring debut last weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run in 1.1 innings.

The Long Beach, Calif., native was delayed by a hamstring injury earlier in spring training. He is expected to start the 2024 season in the minors.

Ranked as the Blue Jays' top prospect on TSN's Top 50 list released in January, Tiedemann is looking to build off a 2023 season where he threw a total of 44.0 innings across four minor league levels. Tiedemann had a 3.68 ERA in 15 outings last year, all of them starts.

The Jays continue their spring schedule on Saturday when they take on the New York Yankees. They will open the regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.