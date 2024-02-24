Toronto Blue Jays starter Ricky Tiedemann underwent an MRI yesterday that revealed minor inflammation between his hamstring and calf muscles, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.

Manager John Schneider is not expecting the team's top prospect to miss much time and he is listed as day-to-day.

#BlueJays No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann had an MRI that revealed minor inflammation between his hamstring and calf muscles.



Schneider isn’t expecting him to miss much time. Day-to-day. Overall, good news. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 24, 2024

Tiedemann, 21, was scratched from his scheduled start in this afternoon's Spring Training opener due to discomfort in his hamstring. The club announced the move was precautionary, after Tiedemann experienced the discomfort during conditioning drills on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 lefty compiled a 3.68 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 15 starts across four levels of the minors last season, striking out 82 batters over 44 innings pitched.