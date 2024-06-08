Spencer Horwitz will make his season debut at the big league level Saturday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Athletics in Oakland.

Horwitz will bat second and play second base, a position he has not played before at the MLB level.

The 26-year-old was called up by the Jays on Friday with utilityman Cavan Biggio being designated for assignment. Horwitz has played 11 games at second base so far this season at Triple-A Buffalo.

Horwitz was lightning up minor league pitching with the Bisons, slashing .335/.456/.514 with four home runs and 38 RBI in 57 games.

He appeared in 15 games last season with the Blue Jays, hitting .256 with one home run and seven RBI.

The Jays dropped their series-opener with the A's Friday night, losing 2-1 on a walk-off home run by J.J. Bledday. Toronto will send Kevin Gausman to the hill against right-hander Luis Medina.