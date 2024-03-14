FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brian Serven hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their win streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in pre-season play.

Davis Schneider contributed a run with a sacrifice fly, Rafael Lantigua added an RBI double, and Steward Berroa, with a bases-loaded walk, helped power the Toronto (10-9) attack.

Bowden Francis (2-1) threw two strikeouts and allowed four hits and one run in six innings starting on the mound for the Jays. Wes Parsons picked up the save, pitching the final three innings.

Edouard Julien drove in Minnesota's (6-12) lone run with a single in the bottom of the third.

Starting pitcher Bailey Ober (1-1) took the loss for the Twins. He surrendered three runs, four hits, and one walk, while recording three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Toronto next plays the Detroit Tigers on Friday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.