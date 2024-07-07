Ricky Tiedemann, the top prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system, will make his next start for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, TSN Blue Jays Insider Scott Mitchell reports.

Mitchell reported last week that Tiedemann would make one start in Single-A before returning to a normal workload with the Bisons. He is recovering from an elbow injury suffered in April.

The 21-year-old lefty allowed one earned run, three hits, zero walks and threw 65 pitches Wednesday night against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Tiedemann is the top-ranked Blue Jays prospect on MLB Pipeline, and the 45th-ranked prospect overall.

Mitchell reports that the plan is for Tiedemann's next appearance with the Bisons to come on Wednesday, which would give him six days of rest, and that the 6-foot-4 pitcher will likely throw around 80 pitches.

He had a 3.68 ERA in 15 outings across four minor league levels last season, striking out 82 hitters in 44.0 innings pitched.

The Long Beach, Calif native was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School in California and was the No. 1 player on TSN's Top 50 Blue Jays Prospects list from January.