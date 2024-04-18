The Toronto Blue Jays have traded lefty prospect Jimmy Robbins to the Texas Rangers, the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express announced.

Robbins, 26, was a 20th round pick of the Jays in the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.

The Jays receive cash considerations in return.

A native of Orlando, Robbins began 2024 with the Jays' AAA-affiliate Buffalo Bisons. He appeared in two games this season, going 2.1 innings with an earned run average of 7.71 and a 1.714 WHIP.

In 2023, Robbins was 5-10 with a 5.59 ERA and 1.650 WHIP over 93.1 IP in 25 appearances split between the Bisons and the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

TSN's Scott Mitchell ranked Robbins as the team's 39th best prospect in 2023, but did not rank him among the franchise's top 50 this past January.