MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings, Aaron Hicks homered and the Los Angeles Angeles beat Miami 3-1 on Tuesday, sending the Marlins to their worst start in franchise history.

Anderson (1-0) scattered four hits, walked two and struck out five. The left-hander was lifted after 83 pitches.

Hicks’ solo blast in the fourth put the Angels ahead 1-0. He drove a fastball from Miami starter Jesús Luzardo inside the foul pole in right for his first homer with Los Angeles.

The Angels increased their lead on run-scoring singles from Hicks and Taylor Ward in the sixth.

Bryan De La Cruz homered in the ninth inning for the Marlins, who lost their sixth straight game to start the season.

Luzardo (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits, walked two and struck out five over 5 1/3 innings.

Logan O’Hoppe doubled and singled for the Angels, who won their third straight after starting the season with consecutive losses at defending AL East champion Baltimore.

Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel, of neighboring Boca Raton, walked twice, extending his career-starting on base streak to 34 games.

After Matt Moore relieved Anderson and pitched a perfect eighth, Luis García allowed De La Cruz’s one-out solo homer and walked Jazz Chisholm Jr. García retired Tim Anderson on a groundout and struck out pinch hitter Jesús Sánchez for his first save.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto made a diving stab of Josh Bell’s hard smash in the hole and threw Bell out at first for the second out in the sixth. The play drew cheers from dozens of Neto’s family and friends who sat by the first base area. A Miami native, Neto is playing his first series in his hometown.

The Marlins acquired infielder Emmanuel Rivera from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, infielder Jacob Amaya was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Eury Pérez (right elbow inflammation) continues to play catch with the anticipation of progressing to a bullpen session soon.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 16.20) will start the series finale for the Angels on Wednesday against Marlins LHP A.J. Puk (0-1, 18.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb