Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit second as the Toronto Blue Jays open the 2024 season against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday.

Guerrero bats behind leadoff hitter George Springer and in front of shortstop Bo Bichette at No. 3. The move flips Guerrero and Bichette behind Springer from most lineups last season.

Justin Turner will bat fourth and serve as the designated hitter in his Jays debut.

Here is Toronto's lineup behind starter Jose Berrios:

1. George Springer (RF)

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B)

3. Bo Bichette (SS)

4. Justin Turner (DH)

5. Daulton Varsho (LF)

6. Alejandro Kirk (C)

7. Kevin Kiermaier (CF)

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (3B)

9. Cavan Biggio (2B)

The Blue Jays unveiled their official 40-player roster earlier on Thursday and transfered pitchers Alek Manoah, Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson to the injured list, along with catcher Danny Jansen.

The Jays will take on the Rays, Houston Astros and New York Yankees on the road before their home opener on April 8 against the Seattle Mariners.