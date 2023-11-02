Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield is the team's lone finalist for an American League Silver Slugger Award in the utility, it was announced Thursday.

He sits alongside Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles, Isaac Paredes of the Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Drury of the Los Angeles Angels as the other AL finalists. The winners from each league will be announced on Nov. 9.

The 34-year-old slashed .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 67 RBI in 145 games for the Blue Jays this season, making the All-Star Team for the third time in his career.

He also led the Jays with 26 stolen bases and was fourth on the team in total hits with 149.

Merrifield is scheduled to become a free agent this winter after completing a four-year, $16.25 million deal he signed as a member of the Kansas City Royals.