KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run homer into the left-field bullpen with two outs in the ninth inning, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

James McArthur (1-2) had retired the first two batters in the ninth when William Contreras began the comeback with a double on a full-count pitch. Gary Sanchez followed with a walk before Adames crushed an 83 mph curveball.

Jared Koenig (3-1) earned the win for Milwaukee, getting Hunter Renfroe to ground out to end the seventh and then surviving a scoreless eighth. Trevor Megill breezed through the ninth to earn his third save in three tries.

Rhys Hoskins and Joey Ortiz hit back-to-back homers off Royals starter Seth Lugo in the second inning, but that was all of the offense the Brewers could muster until the seventh.

Vinnie Pasquantino drove in three runs for Kansas City. Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel also drove in runs.

The Brewers' ninth-inning rally came after they had squandered chances each of the previous two innings. Angel Zerpa struck out Sanchez to strand a pair of runners in the seventh, and John Schreiber fanned Oliver Dunn to strand two in the eighth.

Lugo was in line for his sixth win, which would have tied him for the major league lead, before McArthur's collapse. The right-hander had held Milwaukee to three runs on six hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings.

Colin Rea was bailed out by the Brewers' big ninth inning. He only last 4 2/3, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk.

Brewers left-hander Wade Miley was scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Cincinnati. The procedure was being performed by Dr. Timothy Kremchek, the Reds' medical director. The 37-year-old Miley made two starts this season, working seven total innings, before he was put on the injured list April 22 with elbow inflammation. The Brewers were counting on him after Miley went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts last season.

RHP Joe Ross (1-3, 4.65 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday afternoon for the Brewers. RHP Brady Singer (2-1, 2.45) is due to make the 100th start of his career for Kansas City.

