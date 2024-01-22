ATLANTA (AP) — Collin McHugh, who pitched for the Atlanta Braves in the final two seasons of his 11-year major league career, announced his retirement Monday.

McHugh, 36, pitched six years for Houston, including 2017 when he was 5-2 in 12 starts and helped the Astros win the World Series. McHugh made his major league debut with the New York Mets in 2012.

In announcing his retirement on social media, McHugh wrote “I was never the best player on any team I played for. Including my 7th grade church league team, on which I played catcher.”

McHugh added “I threw 90 mph. I was NEVER supposed to make it out of A ball.”

Despite his modest claims, McHugh posted a career 3.72 ERA in 346 games, including 127 starts, with a 71-47 record. He started only one of 41 games with Atlanta in 2023, when he was 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA.

McHugh had his best season in 2015 with Houston, when he was 19-7 with a 3.89 ERA while starting 32 games and finishing eighth in AL Cy Young Award voting. He won 13 games in 2016 and set a career high with 177 strikeouts.

The Braves posted “Congratulations on an amazing career, Collin.”

