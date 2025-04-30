WILDCATS 4 HUSKIES 3 (OT)

(Wildcats win best-of-seven series 4-0)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Alex Mercier capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 4:17 into overtime as the Moncton Wildcats edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3 to complete the sweep in their QMJHL semifinal series.

Caleb Desnoyers and Juraj Pekarcik added the other scores for Moncton, which got 32 saves from Rudy Guimond.

Lars Steiner, Rémi Gélinas and Alexis Lemire replied for Rouyn-Noranda. Samuel Meloche turned away 36-of-40 shots.

---

Isaac Ménard scored two minutes into double overtime and the Shawinigan Cataractes earned a 3-2 win over the Rimouski Océanic on Wednesday to even their best-of-seven series at 2-2 in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League semifinals.

Brogan McNeil and Kody Dupuis contributed to the scoring in regulation for Shawinigan, which has won two in a row at home in the series. Mathys Fernandez made 39 saves.

Basile Sansonnens and Maxime Coursol, with the game-tying goal with 1:14 left in the third period, replied for Rimouski. William Lacelle stopped 49 shots.

Game 5 is set for Friday in Rimouski, Que.

