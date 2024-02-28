MONTRÉAL, QC – The Montréal Alliance proudly announces the re-signing of Montréal native Elijah Ifejeh for the 2024 season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). Ifejeh played the team’s final two games of the 2022 season and was one of two players to play in all 20 games of the 2023 season, averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.7 minutes per game.

“We are very glad to have Elijah back with us this season,” said Joel Anthony, General Manager of the Alliance. “He was our most improved player throughout last season and we are looking forward to his continued dedication and energy impacting the team’s success.”

Following the 2023 CEBL season, Ifejeh joined Niners Chemnitz in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top division of the German championship. Ifejeh played two games with the German organization before joining TFT Skopje in North Macedonia alongside Alain Louis, the first player to sign with the Alliance for the 2024 season. Ifejeh is currently averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 17.2 minutes in 11 games played with TFT Skopje.

“I’m incredibly proud and honoured to re-sign with the Alliance and represent my city,” expressed Ifejeh. “I can’t wait to be back home with the best fans and give it my all to help the team win the championship.”

Ifejeh played five collegiate seasons with Ranger Community College (2017-18), Hill Community College (2018-19), the University of Louisiana at Monroe (2019-20), Southern Louisiana University (2020-21) and Prairie View A&M (2021-22). The Montréal native had his best season with Hill Community College, averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. After graduating from Praire View A&M, Ifejeh played his first two professional seasons with the Windsor Express (2021-22) and the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans (2022-23) in the NBLC.

Ifejeh is the second player to join the Alliance for the 2024 season following Montréal point guard Alain Louis. The Montréal Alliance is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 2024 CEBL Championship Weekend from August 9-11 at the Verdun Auditorium. With an automatic bye to the Eastern Conference Final, the Alliance is poised to make a strong statement on their home court. Fans can purchase their CW24 Tournament Packs to have access to all three games of the Championship Weekend now at www.cebl.ca/wc24.