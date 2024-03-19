MONTRÉAL, QC – The Montréal Alliance is pleased to announce the signing of Maxime Boursiquot for the 2024 season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). A six-foot-five forward, Boursiquot played the 2022 and 2023 CEBL seasons with the Ottawa BlackJacks. Known for his defensive prowess, Boursiquot averaged 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 19.4 minutes per game with Ottawa last season.

“Maxime Boursiquot is a player who brings experience in the CEBL and unmatched energy, especially on the defensive end,” said Joel Anthony, General Manager of the Alliance. “We’re delighted to welcome him to the Alliance and we’re confident he’ll have an immediate impact both on and off the court.”

Prior to joining the BlackJacks for the 2022 CEBL season, Boursiquot played three collegiate seasons at Northeastern University (2016-20) in the NCAA Division I as well as one season at the University of Ottawa (2021-22). With the uOttawa Gee-Gees, Boursiquot averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 25.5 minutes in 15 games played.

“Montréal holds a special place in my heart, and it will be an honour to represent the city on the court,” expressed the Alliance’s newest addition. “I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success and give my all to win the championship in Montréal.”

Born in Montréal, Boursiquot grew up in Ottawa from the age of two. The new Alliance forward attended Immaculata High School, where he graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Boursiquot is the third player to join the Alliance for the 2024 season, following Alain Louis and Elijah Ifejeh. The Montréal Alliance is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 2024 CEBL Championship Weekend from August 9-11 at the Verdun Auditorium. With an automatic bye to the Eastern Conference Final, the Alliance is poised to make a strong statement on their home court. Fans can purchase their CW24 Tournament Packs to have access to all three games of the Championship Weekend now at www.cebl.ca/wc24.