MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Schuurman's goal at 2:20 of overtime lifted the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-3 win over the visiting Portland Winterhawks on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League Championship Final.

With the victory, the Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and only need one more win to secure a berth in the 2024 Memorial Cup.

Denton Mateychuk, with two goals, and Lucas Brenton with a single, also scored for the Warriors.

Tyson Yaremko, Nate Danielson and Marcus Nguyen scored for the Winterhawks, who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The Warriors outshot the Winterhawks 36-33 and went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Winterhawks were 0-for-2.

The Warriors won the first two games of the series in Portland, Oregon, by scores of 3-2 and 5-1.

Game 4 is Wednesday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.