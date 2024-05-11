The Moose Jaw Warriors look to take a 2-0 series advantage when they take on the Portland Winterhawks in Game 2 of the Western Hockey League Championship Series on Saturday.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie's third period goal with 3:02 remaining was the difference as the Warriors defeated Portland 3-2 in Game 1 on Friday night.

Watch the Warriors take on the Winterhawks LIVE at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Overage forward Atley Calvert recorded a goal and assist in the win while Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Denton Mateychuk also scored.

Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen and centre Diego Buttazzoni were Portland's goal scorers.

Jackson Unger stopped 31 of 33 shots to take the Game 1 victory for the Warriors. He now has a 13-3 record with a 3.07 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in the playoffs.

Portland's Jan Spunar was spectacular despite the loss, making 34 saves and recording a primary assist on Buttazoni's goal.

The Warriors are in the WHL Championship Series for only the second time in franchise history and are trying to make the Memorial Cup tournament for the first time. The city of Moose Jaw was last represented in the Memorial Cup in 1947 when they lost to the Toronto St. Michael's Majors in the final.

"You go through the whole year and you work for moments like this," Calvert told reporters after the Game 1 victory. "It definitely feels good to get the win in Game 1. The support we've gotten from the fans back in Moose Jaw, my peers, and my friends has been more than I could have thought of. It's great to see the community support us."

Despite the loss, Portland was able to keep WHL Player of the Year Jagger Firkus relatively quiet, holding him to an assist.

The Seattle Kraken prospect led the league with 61 goals and 126 points in the regular season and continues to lead the league in the playoffs with 12 goals and 28 points.

Portland will look to Detroit Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson to help provide more offence as the series continues after being held off the score sheet in Game 1.

The 6-foot-2 centre was the Winterhawks’ primary trade deadline acquisition in January and recorded 12 goals and 41 points in 28 regular season games with Portland. Danielson leads the team with five goals and 21 playoff points, including two goals and 11 points against the Prince George Cougars in the Western Conference Championship Series.

After Saturday's contest, the series will shift to Moose Jaw for Game 3 on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and that game can be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the CHL Championship Series.