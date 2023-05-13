Mooseheads tie QMJHL final series against Remparts with road win

QUEBEC — Alexandre Doucet scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads tied the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Championship Series at 1-1 on Saturday night with a 6-3 victory over the Quebec Remparts.

Zachary L'Heureux, Jake Furlong, Brady Schultz and Josh Lawrence also scored for the Mooseheads, who lost Friday's opener 5-1. L'Heureux chipped in with two assists.

Justin Robidas, James Malatesta and Zachary Bolduc scored for the Remparts, who were outshot 30-24.

The Mooseheads went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Remparts were 1-for-3.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Halifax, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.